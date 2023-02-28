Burger King Is Finally Adding Spicy Chicken Fries To The Menu

As winter starts to wind down, Burger King is gearing up for the new season by bringing back several fan-favorite menu items starting March 6, 2023. First added to the menu in 2022, Burger King's Melts have returned once again in three different variations: the Classic Melt, the Spicy Melt, and the Bacon Melt, according to a press release from the chain. All three Melts feature two Whopper Jr. beef patties topped with melted American cheese and caramelized onions between two toasted buns.

The Classic Melt will also include Stacker sauce, while the Spicy Melt will have jalapeños and a spicy sauce instead. Lastly, as the name implies, the Bacon Melt comes with crispy bacon in addition to the other standard toppings. That's not all you'll find on Burger King's spring menu, which will be available until May 14, 2023 — there's also a spicy new twist on one of BK's classic chicken offerings.