The Viral Freezer Hack That Makes Layered Brownies A Breeze

Your freezer is already a secret weapon to prevent food waste and make the perfect summer martini. But now, as a viral TikTok hack shows, you can use the freezer to make perfectly fudgy, gooey layered brownies more easily than ever.

Boxed brownie mixes are the ultimate blank canvas for kitchen creativity, and there are plenty of hacks for making them taste homemade. You can experiment with different types of candy chips, for example, or add in a nutty oil to really boost things. In the latest viral craze, one TikToker and cook showcases how you can create a thick layer of a filling — peanut butter, Nutella, or Biscoff cookie butter, for example — and freeze it before sandwiching it inside your batter.

This TikTok hack could be a game-changer for pulling off layered brownies. As the TikToker explains in the video, "By freezing the layers, it means it goes nice and gooey, instead of going burnt and caramelized like when you add it at room temp."