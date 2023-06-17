When Life Gives You Canned Corn, Make Esquite

Fresh corn is a summer staple, but for corn lovers, canned corn is a year-round treat. There are countless corn recipes to satisfy every taste, from cornbread to corn chowder, and everything in between. For those who enjoy the sweet and spicy combination, esquite may be for you. Esquite is a popular Mexican street corn dish that is often eaten as a tasty snack or side dish. The snack is a combination of corn, which is slathered in mayo, cotija cheese, and butter, and is topped with crushed-up spicy chips. Esquite is served in a bowl and eaten with a spoon, making it a perfect on-the-go snack for taking with you wherever you go.

There are several different esquite recipes, each with its own unique twist. Some esquite recipes, which can also be called Mexican street corn salad, include jalapeno for added spice or lime for some acidity. Some people even add Tajin for the heat, forgoing spicy chips. For those who don't know where to start, Tiktok video shows off a recipe that uses Limón Hot Cheetos and canned corn.