When Life Gives You Canned Corn, Make Esquite
Fresh corn is a summer staple, but for corn lovers, canned corn is a year-round treat. There are countless corn recipes to satisfy every taste, from cornbread to corn chowder, and everything in between. For those who enjoy the sweet and spicy combination, esquite may be for you. Esquite is a popular Mexican street corn dish that is often eaten as a tasty snack or side dish. The snack is a combination of corn, which is slathered in mayo, cotija cheese, and butter, and is topped with crushed-up spicy chips. Esquite is served in a bowl and eaten with a spoon, making it a perfect on-the-go snack for taking with you wherever you go.
There are several different esquite recipes, each with its own unique twist. Some esquite recipes, which can also be called Mexican street corn salad, include jalapeno for added spice or lime for some acidity. Some people even add Tajin for the heat, forgoing spicy chips. For those who don't know where to start, Tiktok video shows off a recipe that uses Limón Hot Cheetos and canned corn.
Make it yourself or buy it
People were quick to comment on the esuiqte recipe, which specifically uses Parkay margarine, though any butter will work. One person pointed out that it is traditionally made with grilled corn, but using canned corn can, "...Hit the spot when you want some easy and fast." Mayonnaise is key to the recipe, with many people agreeing that more mayo is better. Even though you can easily make esquite at home, several people recognized the importance of "supporting your local vendors." Depending on where you live, there may be a local vendor or establishment serving up corn in a cup or the corn on the cob version, called elote.
While esquite works great with canned corn, it can also be made with fresh corn that is taken off the cob, or frozen corn that has been defrosted. Mayo is central to the dish due to the creaminess factor, but several commenters suggested subbing in sour cream if you are mayo adverse. If you don't feel like making it yourself and cannot find a local store selling corn in a cup, Trader Joe's has you covered. Trader Joe's elote dip is a lightened-up version of the classic, made with corn and Greek yogurt.