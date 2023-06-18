11 Condiments You Should Be Buying At Costco And 4 You Shouldn't

As much as we all love Costco, we have to admit, some items just aren't worth the membership. To be clear, in most cases, Costco blows other stores out of the water in terms of pricing. But there are also times when you assume you're getting a better deal but may actually be spending more than you bargained for without realizing it.

To help you avoid the downfalls of feeling taken advantage of when you think you're getting a discount, we're getting into the nitty gritty details concerning the Costco condiments you should buy and those you shouldn't. We've looked at everything from pricing to reviews to secure the best shopping deals so you can spend less time wasting money and more time stacking those hard-earned dollars.

So, grab a pen and paper to write out your shopping list, as we share the scoop on which condiments at Costco are worth your time and which deserve a pass.