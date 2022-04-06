Survey Reveals Why Organic Labels Don't Mean Much To Consumers

Let's say you want to get a pot roast for dinner, a nice big hunk of beef you can pop in a slow-cooker until it gets tender. You want to get beef that's obviously going to be good, but not expensive enough to run up the grocery bill. When given a choice, you can pick either an average, no-frills piece of beef or one that's "certified organic" but much pricier. You'll obviously choose the less-expensive piece of beef over the pricier option, no matter how organic it claims to be. After all, what does organic food really mean?

It's no secret that we want to eat good, clean food. We want to buy food that's all-natural and delicious over something processed and cheap. Yet, why do we always turn to the cheaper, relatively inorganic options? Scientific American believes the reason behind our avoidance of organic foods is tied to the usage of "non-synthetic" fertilizers and pesticides that make us as sick as mainstream pesticides. The American Council of Scientific Health reasons that not only would you be paying more for barely noticeable differences, but most of the things you hear about GMOs and pesticides are overplayed.

But one survey claims that Americans aren't turned away just by cost or rumors alone, but another important issue has taken center stage.