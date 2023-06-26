Secrets Of The Aldi Produce Aisle You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

Aldi has been growing over the past several years, expanding into 39 states and with more than 2,900 stores spread across America. It's also been named the country's most popular grocery store, thanks to its low prices, small stores that are quick to maneuver around, and excellent selection of products, from organic and keto-focused items to unique snacks, fresh meats, and its famous Aisle of Shame.

Of course, we can't forget about the Aldi produce aisle, which Aldi stores revamped in the last few years to make it more appealing to health-focused customers. With wider aisles and an expanded refrigerated section for veggies that need a little cooling to stay fresh, Aldi has made it clear that its produce aisle is a prime focus for the company.

Aldi enthusiasts rave about the Aldi produce aisle, often comparing it to those of other stores they shop at, including widespread retailers popular around the country. For example, one Twitter user admits that their local Aldi's produce "is the same or better than" the produce a bigger, more expensive supermarket nearby sells. If you're not sure what the fuss is about, wondering if the Aldi produce aisle is worth your time, or you feel like you're missing out on shopping tips you didn't know, this guide should help.