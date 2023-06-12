12 Aldi Secrets Employees Don't Want You To Know

One Aldi secret employees don't want you to know is that Aldi was born from a feud. Two brothers named Karl and Theo Albrecht took over their parents' German grocery store after returning from World War II. They decided to franchise the store and had 77 locations by 1954. The stores (which eventually became Aldi) were no-nonsense with only bare essential products, no perishable foods, no decorations, and no advertising.

Despite the success they found with their concept, the two brothers fought over whether or not they would sell cigarettes in 1961. Karl was worried people would try to shoplift cigarettes and split off into a cigarette-free store called Aldi Süd. Meanwhile, Theo's cigarette-selling store was called Aldi Nord. As you can guess from the lack of cigarettes for sale in your local Aldi, Karl's Aldi Süd is the store we know in the U.S. Despite their differences, the two stores still worked together. You can still find Aldi Nord in various cities across Europe today. There's definitely a difference between the two Aldis. While they have a similar feel, the two stores have different logos, and they have different products.

In 1971, Theo was kidnapped and held for ransom for 7 million Deutschmarks. After seven days, the kidnapper freed him, and he claimed the ransom money on his taxes, and conspiracy theories circulated. After the kidnapping, both brothers became recluses.