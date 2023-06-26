Chicken Hacks That Are Total Game Changers

Chicken is the protein of choice for many home cooks. It's versatile, leaner than most meats, and light in flavor, making it an ingredient that can fit into just about any non-vegetarian meal plan. Whether you're looking for a quick weeknight dish or a main course for a special occasion, this white meat can suit your needs. And from chicken tikka masala to chicken cacciatore, it can take you on a journey through world cuisines at the same time.

But with all the many ways to make chicken, there are plenty of pitfalls. As a leaner meat, it can easily become tough and sinewy if cooked for too long. This is made more confounding by the fact that, like other types of poultry, it poses a higher health risk than other types of meat and therefore needs to be cooked to a higher temperature. Eating a rare steak is a delicacy, but a rare chicken breast is a cringe-inducing health hazard. These temperature requirements make it harder to avoid dry, overcooked meat, no matter how experienced you are in the kitchen or how good your recipe is.

For these reasons, you need as many hacks for cooking chicken as you can get, and luckily, we've got you covered. Before you start making your way through the best chicken recipes, read through these game-changing hacks and say goodbye to tough, flavorless chicken once and for all.