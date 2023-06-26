Chicken Nugget And Waffle Sliders Look Adorably Delicious

If the McGriddle has taught us anything, it's that there's definitely an audience for savory-sweet breakfast sandwiches. Taking a cue from that McDonald's classic, putting an entire pancake breakfast combo in a little slider isn't out of the question for home cooks. Mini pancakes, like mini waffles, are the perfect sweet vehicles for savory meat, and there might not be a better candidate than a mini breakfast sausage patty. There isn't going to be much textural contrast in this slider, but the overall result shouldn't suffer too much. If anything, it's less of a headache to prepare because you can just throw everything in a tin, drizzle with syrup, and bake.

For a savory-sweet breakfast slider that's really out of the box, try switching the carbs and protein could be a delicious twist to serve with the others. A classic tater tot is small enough to fit in the middle of a bite-sized slider, and also provides a nice crunch. This leaves a sweet protein that could serve as the buns of this sandwich. Honey ham steak comes to mind, but it runs the risk of being too thick and not sweet enough. The best alternative would be to use none other than spam — it's just structurally sound enough to house a tater tot or two. To sweeten it up, use the same teriyaki-like sauce you would find in a spam musubi recipe. Hold it all together with a toothpick, bake, and enjoy!