The Ingredient You Should Look Out For When Buying Barbecue Sauce

Barbecue sauce becomes a condiment staple during the summer months when home cooks break out their grills and smokers to cook up big batches of chicken, pulled pork, brisket, and other delicious treats. However, before you reach for that bottle of store-bought barbecue sauce, take a minute to glimpse at the ingredients label. There's one ingredient in many brands of store-bought barbecue sauce that might surprise you — and that could potentially make someone at your dinner table extremely ill: gluten.

While we typically think of gluten as it relates to bread, pasta, and other items that require a heavy helping of wheat flour, gluten can also be found in many sauces, soups, and other food items that require flour as a thickening agent, and barbecue sauce is one of these food items. In some cases, the gluten is even extra-hidden, as is the case with Cattlemen's BBQ Sauce Carolina Tangy Gold, which contains gluten due to the item's soy sauce content. Luckily, looking at some of the most popular brands of barbecue sauce, many are gluten-free, including many of the flavors offered by the Sweet Baby Ray's brand, as well as Stubb's. Just aim to be safe rather than sorry, by double-checking your sauce of choice before serving.