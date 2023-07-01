13 Traditional 4th Of July Foods And Where They Come From

For most Americans, the 4th of July is a day to let loose and enjoy summer with an array of block parties, pool parties, beach parties, and simply gathering with friends and family in backyards. Of course, for many, the main attractions include writing your name in the air with sparklers and oohing and ahhing over fireworks, whether they fly high in the sky or light up the driveway. But we would like to remind you of something else to look forward to on this day of celebration. We're talking about the food!

During the summer, the lure of the outdoor grill is too much to pass up, and some amazing things can be cooked there whether you prefer gas or charcoal. But where did those grilled goodies come from? Why do we associate them with summer parties? And who decided that all of those sides, desserts, and other treats loading down the picnic table were also just right for the 4th of July?

The United States is largely a country with contribution from many immigrants, meaning that people from all over the world have brought their summer celebration traditions and favorite foods with them. Despite these different roots, many have come together into our shared American culture. This 4th, we'd like to take a moment to look at where our food traditions came from. We think it will give us all something extra to celebrate.