Discontinued Summer Aldi Items We Wish Would Return To Shelves

There are many reasons why Aldi's stalwart fanbase remains loyal to this grocery store brand with German roots. Aldi is famed for its low prices and high-quality off-brand products that are often compared to pricier items that you might find at other stores or your favorite fast food chain. Aldi receives high praise from gluten-intolerant customers on the hunt for more gluten-free options. Aldi is also known for offering a plethora of seasonal items that fans patiently wait to return every year.

That said, though, even the most loyal Aldi fan can admit the brand has one glaring fault: It's all too common for grocery shoppers' favorite Aldi products to disappear from store shelves suddenly and without warning (unless you know to look for the tell-tale sign on the store labels). With that in mind, we've compiled some of our favorite discontinued summer Aldi items — if we could only get our hands on them.