The Water Trick You Shouldn't Skip When Frying Chicken

Fried chicken can be the hero of comfort food. While mastering the art of frying chicken may seem daunting, making finger-licking homemade chicken that effortlessly outshines supermarket and fast-food versions is easier than you think.

But what makes a perfect fried chicken? Simple: a flavorful blend of crispy, crunchy goodness on the outside and moist, juicy meat on the inside. But how do you get a perfect fried batch of chicken? Boiling is the lesser-known water trick you simply don't want to skip. Some may argue that boiling before frying is an unnecessary step, but boiling beforehand is the secret to achieving the most tender, moist, and juicy inside.

Whether you're working with thighs, drumsticks, or quarters, this clever trick ensures your chicken is cooked all the way through while also saving you precious time in the kitchen. By pre-boiling your chicken, you can be sure that every morsel is perfectly cooked and ready to take a crispy plunge into the hot oil. This time-saving technique guarantees a tender chicken, leaving you with only one concern — achieving that irresistible crisp golden finish.