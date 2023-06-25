Tips For Making The Crispiest Chicken Thighs

If it's crunchy chicken thighs you're after, you'll love this quick and easy method of achieving just that in less time than you think. While most like to oven roast or pan sear their chicken thighs for the ultimate crisp, we must say that utilizing your oven broiler is an awesome hack, and it's probably one you've forgotten all about!

Using a broiler is amazing for a variety of reasons, but, as with any cooking method, you really should take precautions before doing so. Broilers are located either at the top or underneath your oven and naturally get extremely hot. Because of this, you should ensure that your meats are never actually touching your broiler or that you have too much oil as this might actually ignite a fire.

Outside of these risks, know that utilizing your broiler is a great way to achieve the perfect crisp on your chicken thighs. Leaving your chicken there for five to 10 minutes before flipping is usually enough, although you'll need to use your eyes (to check for brownness) and your meat thermometer (to check for doneness) to be sure. Also, remember that if you have already cooked your chicken on the stove or other method and simply want to use the broiler for crisping, it could take well under five minutes to achieve your desired results. It really just depends!