The Flavor Mistake You're Making When Boiling Chicken Is In The Water

Boiling chicken is a quick and easy way to cook it for soups, stews, pulled chicken, and more — and it's one of the healthiest ways to cook chicken, too. Boiled chicken breasts aren't exactly flavorful on their own, though, which is why many recipes call for them to be paired with bold sauces or spices.

But if you're just using plain water to boil your chicken, you're making a big mistake. Instead, you should be seasoning the water. Even adding salt goes a long way, but you can experiment by adding different ingredients to the water when boiling chicken.

Consider this: When you make chicken stock, you're essentially making boiled chicken, too. The easiest way to improve the water for boiled chicken is with traditional mirepoix vegetables like onion, carrot, and celery. You can also amp up the flavor of boiled chicken by replacing the water entirely. Poaching chicken in white wine or cider can impart more sweetness, and subbing in prepared chicken stock or broth lends more savoriness.

But seasoning alone won't completely fix the mistakes you might be making when boiling chicken. When it comes to the water, paying attention to temperature can make or break boiled chicken.