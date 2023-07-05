IHOP Takes A Page Out Of Taco Bell's Book With Pancake Tacos

Turning everything into a taco shell — be it Doritos, waffles, or fried chicken — is usually Taco Bell's area of expertise, but now IHOP has entered the conversation with its new Pancake Tacos. The breakfast item is essentially what it sounds like: pancakes folded up and filled with different breakfast-y flavor combinations, ready to be eaten by hand, taco-style.

The new Pancake Tacos come in four flavors (two sweet and two savory), each using folded silver dollar pancakes as their taco shell. In a press release, IHOP's VP of Culinary, Chef Arthur Carl II, described the breakfast tacos as a crucial expansion of IHOP's all-day breakfast arsenal that aims to balance sweet and savory.

The Pancake Tacos will be available on Wednesday, July 5 until July 30 at IHOP locations nationwide. As a promotional perk, those who order Pancake Tacos have the opportunity to win three times the normal amount of IHOP's International Bank of Pancakes rewards currency — PanCoins — between July 21 and 30. Prices start at $6 for three tacos of the same flavor, but customers also have the option to add the tacos to a combo that comes with eggs, hash browns, and a breakfast meat.