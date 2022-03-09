How IHOP's New 'International Bank Of Pancakes' Works For Customers

There are few restaurants as famous for breakfast as IHOP. The nostalgic pancake house has been around since 1958 and now includes nearly 2,000 locations across the United States. As its name suggests, it's most famous for its buttermilk pancakes, which are thick, fluffy circles that come stacked high and smothered in your choice of toppings, from maple syrup to creamy butter to fresh fruit. They're such a hit that you can get all-you-can-eat pancakes for just $5.99 (via IHOP), and almost everyone is aware of the gloriousness that is National Pancake Day at IHOP, where you can grab a free short stack.

One thing that IHOP has lacked, however, is a rewards program (think: Dunkin's DD Perks or Papa Johns' Papa Rewards). That's all about to change. IHOP just announced that it's coming out with its own loyalty program, named International Bank of Pancakes, as an ode to the breakfast chain's name (via IHOP). Here's what you need to know about the new incentive, including how you can join before it begins.