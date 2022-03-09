How IHOP's New 'International Bank Of Pancakes' Works For Customers
There are few restaurants as famous for breakfast as IHOP. The nostalgic pancake house has been around since 1958 and now includes nearly 2,000 locations across the United States. As its name suggests, it's most famous for its buttermilk pancakes, which are thick, fluffy circles that come stacked high and smothered in your choice of toppings, from maple syrup to creamy butter to fresh fruit. They're such a hit that you can get all-you-can-eat pancakes for just $5.99 (via IHOP), and almost everyone is aware of the gloriousness that is National Pancake Day at IHOP, where you can grab a free short stack.
One thing that IHOP has lacked, however, is a rewards program (think: Dunkin's DD Perks or Papa Johns' Papa Rewards). That's all about to change. IHOP just announced that it's coming out with its own loyalty program, named International Bank of Pancakes, as an ode to the breakfast chain's name (via IHOP). Here's what you need to know about the new incentive, including how you can join before it begins.
IHOP's new program will start in early April
Before you rush out to IHOP and order a boatload of pancakes, waffles, and omelettes, wait — the International Bank of Pancakes won't officially begin until early April, the restaurant says. However, you can sign up early now for free on IHOP's website and be dubbed a Founding Member to rake in even more rewards. You'll get 10 PanCoins as soon as you register, along with free delivery on anything you order online or via the IHOP app. According to Restaurant Business Online, the PanCoins are the equivalent of points, which you can earn and save up for discounts or even free food.
For every $5 you spend at IHOP, you'll receive one PanCoin. If you're dining in, you can scan a QR code to automatically add the Pancoins to your account. The online registration form also notes that if you enter your birth date, you can receive free PanCoins (and maybe even free pancakes) on your birthday. Once you earn a certain PanCoin amount, you can redeem them for free pancakes, burgers, and more.