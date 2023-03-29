IHOP's Menu Is Receiving A Massive Overhaul

While IHOP's name may be pancake-centric, its menu long ago expanded to include numerous other options. The chain's never been afraid of innovation, even though it sometimes goes a bit too far, as with 2018's infamous IHOB rebranding used to announce the addition of burgers to the menu. This time around, IHOP's not changing its name, but it has announced some major menu additions to be rolled out on April 3. (Not on April 1, as these new menu items are no joke.)

So what's on deck for IHOP? It's introducing two new burger toppings, one a bourbon-bacon jam and the other a cheese crisp made of cheddar, fontal, gruyere, and Swiss. The menu will also feature new crepes, including a savory chicken pesto one, as well as several different eggs benedicts — one with that bourbon-bacon jam, another with vegetables, and a third with poblano peppers. Fried fish and shrimp platters will also be available, along with two new salads (berry and chopped chicken), while new beverages include mango iced tea and a strawberry lemonade Splasher. Perhaps the biggest news, however, is the return of the popular Cinna-A-Stack. This tower of cinnamon roll-flavored pancakes with cream cheese frosting was a best-seller for IHOP, puzzling fans as to why it ever disappeared from the menu. When it did, around a dozen people would contact IHOP weekly to beg for the pancakes to be brought back, the chain's CMO told CNBC.