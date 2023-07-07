Taco Bell Menu Items Even The Staff Won't Eat

Let's be honest. At some point in our lives, probably in college or during our twenties, we've all hit up Taco Bell. For more than 60 years, the Mexican-themed chain has served up tacos, quesadillas, and burritos, expanding to more than 7,800 locations in all 50 states in 2023. When it comes to late-night Crunchwrap cravings or voting to resurrect such beloved discontinued items as the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco, Taco Bell earned itself a staunch and loyal following over the years.

However, for all that tastiness, some items at Taco Bell have raised red flags among even the most die-hard fans. Putting aside some sketchy urban legends about the quality of its seasoned beef, there is also the fact that Taco Bell's menu is packed with fatty, high-calorie, sodium-heavy foods. Nevertheless, Taco Bell remains popular, with nearly half of chain restaurant users in the country frequenting the chain.

But if you should make a run for the border, know that some items on the Taco Bell menu are off-putting enough that even the chain's employees have opted to stay away. Hold on to your stomach and have a look at just a few of the items that have found their way onto Taco Bell workers' "no-go" list.