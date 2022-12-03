Taco Bell Quietly Changed Its Guacamole And Fans Noticed

According to the The Fast Food Post, Taco Bell's new guacamole is certified by The American Vegetarian Association and made with diced tomato, onion, seasoning, and a small amount of lime. It comes included with several menu items such as the Fiesta Veggie Burrito and the Power Menu Bowl. It can also be added to other menu items for an extra $1. Back in May, a Redditor who said they'd tried it posted, "The actual guac was chunky, had lots of bits of diced tomato and onion, notably limey with a tang, hints of garlic. Very good. Why aren't they advertising? Seems like a missed opportunity."

One person on the thread thought they saw bagged guac at their location. However, the original poster suggested that the new version may not have been available at all locations given how big the difference was: "Maybe they haven't switched yours over yet? This new one was unmistakably different from the old." Another commenter recommended, "Next time you get a fiesta veggie burrito see if you notice. That's the only thing I get with guac and it's definitely noticeably different."

While there seemed to be confusion around when and where the new recipe was released, most saw it as an improvement on the old version. Another Redditor said, "I'm not saying it's the best guacamole I've ever had by any stretch, but the old stuff was something I'd never order as a side."