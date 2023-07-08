McDonald's In Croatia Offered A Seafood Nugget Alternative We're Dying To Try

Croatia and Serbia, the feuding sister countries that used to be part of the former Yugoslavia, share a cuisine that is very similar in many ways, but one thing that sets Croatian cooking apart is an emphasis on seafood. This checks out, as the country, unlike landlocked Serbia, has a coastline along the Adriatic Seaso it does have more of a Mediterranean influence. This, it would seem, even translates to the country's fast food as attested to by a TikTok video posted by a group of tourists.

The tourists, dining at a McDonald's at some undisclosed location in Croatia, seemed surprised to see shrimp on the menu, as well they might be. The group seemed to be American if accents are anything to go by and while there are a few U.S. fast food restaurants that do sell shrimp, it's not something that's found on Mickey D's menu. Instead, the burger chain only offers one seafood item, that being the Filet-O-Fish sandwich. After expressing surprise at seeing shrimp on the menu, the TikTok tourist team try the entree (not without some trepidation) along with its accompanying orangish cocktail sauce. While two of the crew enthuse "It's so good!" and "delicious, dee-lish-us!" a third, less easily impressed by fast food fried shrimp, opts for "pretty good" instead. What do you think, would you try it? We'd certainly give it a go, but wonder whether it would really live up to the high standards set by Popeyes Cajun Crispy Shrimp.