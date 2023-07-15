Transform Your Leftover Mashed Potatoes Into Buttery Biscuits

Leftover mashed potatoes are either a much-loved or much-maligned leftover. Some don't like the texture of reheated mashed potatoes; they're dry, gluey, or taste weird. Others love their versatility: There's always something interesting to do with them. For example, making buttery, flaky biscuits. You'll want to file this tip away for the rare moments when you have leftover mashed potatoes — or even better, make some extra just for this purpose.

You can create biscuits from leftover mashed potatoes by following most biscuit recipes: all-purpose flour, cold grated butter, salt, baking powder, and buttermilk. After the mixture is pea-sized, add the buttermilk to create a dough. Try to avoid making the same mistakes everyone makes when making biscuits by not overworking your dough: Use a lighter touch to ensure flaky results, and keep things cold. If you overwork the dough, then your biscuits will be heavy and dense. When done correctly, you'll get flaky, endlessly layered biscuits that are incredibly tender and buttery.

Use them as you would any regular biscuit — slather them in butter while still warm, top them with a fried or poached egg, or use them for a sandwich. You can up your biscuit game by using any stragglers in your fridge, like hard cheeses or herbs. Cheddar, parmesan, or Grana Padano would work nicely, and fresh herbs like thyme, oregano, or rosemary would be delicious. Grate your cheese when you grate the butter, and finely chop some and add them before you add your buttermilk.