Score The Best Coffee Deals On Amazon Prime Day 2023
Whether you're a tech geek or just an online shopper looking for great deals, Amazon Prime Day is one of the most important days of the year. This year, the 48 hours of savings also have something to offer for price-conscious foodies with a hankering for deals on coffee.
While Amazon might not be the first place you think of to purchase a bag of your favorite dark roast or other premium beans, coffee sales on the website make up a large portion of Amazon's total revenue. Single-use coffee pods like the ones used in a Keurig are especially popular, although Amazon also offers a number of coffee bean brands as well. Whether you use Amazon to fuel your Starbucks infatuation or to discover new blends made by independent roasters, Amazon is delivering piping-hot discounts.
In case you don't know where to start, we've curated a list of some of Amazon's best sales on coffee products, just in time for Prime Day.
Sunday Morning Coffee
If you're interested in exploring new varieties of coffee or are new to the world of coffee altogether, Sunday Morning Coffee's selection of Colombian and Indonesian beans is a great place to get started. The company offers an impressive selection of light, medium, and dark roasted coffee beans, meaning there is something to please every coffee enthusiast.
All of Sunday Morning Coffee's blends are included in the Amazon Prime sale, so shoppers can enjoy 20% off of any of the company's coffees. People can purchase Sunday Morning Coffee from Amazon starting at $15.99.
Crio Bru Welcome Starter Set
The Welcome Starter Kit from Crio Bru is a great gift for anyone who values variety in their coffee selection. The kit contains Nicaraguan and Ghanaian coffee beans, each featuring a smooth, chocolatey taste. In addition, the welcome kit also includes a bag of pure ground cocoa (via Crio Bru).
As if the inclusion of two kinds of coffee pure cocoa didn't already make for a great value bundle, the starter kit also features a Crio Bru brand French press and a brewing instruction card so shoppers can start making restaurant-quality coffee from the moment the coffee kit arrives on their doorstep.
Purchase the Crio Bru Welcome Starter Kit from Amazon starting at $48.95.
La Monarca Bakery & Cafe Cafe De Olla 12oz bag 2-pack
If you're looking for another great deal on coffee but don't necessarily need an appliance to go with it, La Monarca Bakery & Cafe's Cafe De Olla 2-Pack Bundle is a great option. The brew is made with real cinnamon and brown sugar, giving the coffee a uniquely sweet taste.
La Monarca Bakery & Cafe has also committed to giving 1% of the proceeds of all Cafe De Olla bundles to Mexico's Monarch Butterfly Habitat nature preserve, allowing you to contribute to conservation efforts all while enjoying your cup of morning joe.
The price for the La Monarca Bakery & Cafe De Olla 2-pack Bundle from Amazon starts at $29.99.