The Pantry Staple Deals You Need To Look Out For On Amazon Prime Day
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's the most wonderful time of the year. Yes, we're talking about Prime Day, which takes place July 11 and 12. Plenty of us have the listings for a new Kindle or Alexa bookmarked. However, Prime Day is also a wonderful time to stock up on shelf-stable pantry staples. And with food inflation still impacting everyday life, everyone could use a good deal on groceries, even if you usually skip the canned goods aisle.
Some of the best deals include organic baby food (it's not just for babies, we promise!), microwavable meals, and popular brand-name chips and snacks. We understand that the great wide world of Amazon Prime Deals is overwhelming, to say the least, but we've done the heavy lifting for you and tracked down all of the best pantry staple deals that will be available on Prime Day for up to 35% off of their usual listing price. So mark your calendars and get these links ready to roll for the big sale.
Rice a Roni Cups
Rice is one of those things that's so easy to mess up, either by not rinsing it enough or adding too little or too much water. Rice a Roni has been saving us this hassle for years, but it's made things even easier with their stovetop mix with its microwavable Creamy Four Cheese microwavable cups. They can be eaten on their own as a light snack or paired with veggies and protein for a full meal. Rice a Roni Creamy Four Cheese Cups 12-pack is currently listed for $15.36 and will be available on Prime Day for $9.98.
Lay's Barbecue Potato Chips
Nothing quite captures the taste of a classic American summer than Lay's barbecue potato chips. They're sweet, savory, and totally addictive. The summer BBQ essential is getting the Prime Day treatment in its snack size. These are great for packing in school lunches, taking on a road trip, or even adding a smoky and crunchy kick to your sandwiches. Lay's Barbecue Potato Chips Individual Size 64-Pack is currently listed for $36.44 and will be available on Prime Day for $23.69.
Near East Rice Pilaf Mix
Another great solution to boring weeknight dinners is the stovetop pilaf mix from Near East. It contains long-grain rice and orzo pasta which can pair well with almost anything. Give the mix itself some extra flavor by tossing the dry mix in butter or olive oil for a few minutes before adding water and following the rest of the box's instructions. It comes with a seasoning packet, but mixing bullion into the water is another way to upgrade this mix. Near East Rice Pilaf Mix 12-Pack is currently listed for $28.44 and will be available on Prime Day for $18.49.
Cheeto's Crunchy Cheese Flavored Snacks
Only one major competitor against the classic potato chip comes to mind, and that's the famous Cheeto. Their original crunchy, cheesy corn puffs have been staining our fingers orange for decades, and they are a perfect snack companion. You can easily stash one of these individual bags in your work bag before the morning commute, or keep a few in the glove compartment if you're a bit hanger-prone. 64-Pack of Crunchy Cheetos is currently listed for $38.36, and will be available on Prime Day for $24.93.
Stacy's Cinnamon Sugar Flavored Pita Chips
Finding a treat that is both sweet, popular with almost all ages, and not deep-fried is no small feat. That's why we've gotta give it up for Stacy's Baked Cinnamon Sugar Pita Chips. They're great on their own, but could also be dipped in yogurt or crumbled on top of ice cream. The pita chips are twice-baked to give a solid crunch in every bite, and they taste a bit like a more snackable version of Cinnamon Toast Crunch. That's a win. Stacy's Cinnamon Sugar Flavored Pita Chips 24-Pack is currently listed for $16.99 and will be available on Prime Day for $11.04.
Gerber Organic Baby Food Pouches
Whether you're the parent of a newborn or just a savvy shopper, don't pass over Gerber organic baby food pouches. They're shelf stable, and yes, meant for babies, but if you've ever looked at a baby food ingredient label, you'll see it's shockingly simple. These unsalted, unsweetened mixes are really little more than puréed fruits and veggies. You can easily add them to a boxed cake mix or even make your own popsicles with them.
Gerber Organic Baby Food Pouches Variety Pack is currently listed for $31.54 and will be available on Prime Day for $20.50.