The Pantry Staple Deals You Need To Look Out For On Amazon Prime Day

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's the most wonderful time of the year. Yes, we're talking about Prime Day, which takes place July 11 and 12. Plenty of us have the listings for a new Kindle or Alexa bookmarked. However, Prime Day is also a wonderful time to stock up on shelf-stable pantry staples. And with food inflation still impacting everyday life, everyone could use a good deal on groceries, even if you usually skip the canned goods aisle.

Some of the best deals include organic baby food (it's not just for babies, we promise!), microwavable meals, and popular brand-name chips and snacks. We understand that the great wide world of Amazon Prime Deals is overwhelming, to say the least, but we've done the heavy lifting for you and tracked down all of the best pantry staple deals that will be available on Prime Day for up to 35% off of their usual listing price. So mark your calendars and get these links ready to roll for the big sale.