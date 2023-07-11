12 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Tequila

There's a good reason why the global tequila market was worth US$14.7 billion in 2022, and is projected to hit a staggering $30.3 billion by 2028 (via IMARC Group). Tequila has transcended its Mexican roots, gaining substantial international acclaim. Over the years, the spirit has become a staple in many bars and restaurants worldwide, captivating consumers with its distinctive flavor. Tequila is also gradually shedding its reputation as the main ingredient in party shots and overly sweet margarita mixes. Instead, many are starting to recognize tequila's many variants as a sophisticated liquor that's a pleasure to sip.

Tequila production is regulated by Mexico's Tequila Regulatory Council, which was established in 1994 to oversee that the spirit adheres to a set of standardized practices. Under current legislation, tequila must be produced using a minimum of 51% blue Weber agave, with tequilas containing less than 100% agave categorized as mixto. In addition, tequila must contain between 35 and 55% alcohol by volume.

Tequila became the intellectual property of Mexico in 1974, which means "tequila" made in other countries can't be sold under that name, even if they cultivate agave. In addition, it can only be produced in some regions of Mexico, including the Mexican state of Jalisco, which is home to the liquor's namesake, the town of Tequila. The agave nectar can also be made in the Mexican states of Guanajuato, Michoacán, Nayarit, or Tamaulipas.