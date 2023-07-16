Use Frosting As Sugary 'Glue' To Fix Broken Cakes In A Snap

When you bake a cake, a sweet result is what's intended, but sometimes things don't finish up quite how you would hope. Even the simplest recipe is fraught with perils and, if you successfully navigate your way through to what should be a successful ending, you do face one final hurdle if you're making a bundt or layer cake: getting it out of the pan intact. Our favorite workaround involves simply sticking with sheet cakes, then cutting and serving them straight from the pan. Assuming your cake recipe doesn't lend itself to such a hack, though, what can you do if your cake breaks?

While you can always repurpose the broken chunks in cake pops or trifles, there's another way that will allow you to break your cake and eat it, too: Patch it back together with frosting. One thing most frostings have in common, after all, is that they tend to be pretty sticky, the better to adhere to a cake top or sandwich two layers together. This also means that they are ideally suited to re-attaching any clumps of cake that need to be gently pried from the pan.