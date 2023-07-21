Is It Really Necessary To Rinse Canned Sauerkraut?
We love sauerkraut because, like other fermented foods such as kimchi and yogurt, the tangy cabbage dish is a nutritional powerhouse packed with probiotics, vitamins, and minerals that support digestive health. When you don't feel like fermenting a batch, store-bought sauerkraut is the next best thing and a canned food you can turn into a delicious meal. It usually comes in convenient cans, perfect for when you can't wait for fermentation. Canned kraut lasts longer, too! However, after prolonged soaking, does canned sauerkraut need a rinse to earn its place on your plate?
Canned sauerkraut usually comes packed in a saltwater brine, so there's no need to rinse it. Skipping the rinse helps preserve the bold flavor. However, if you prefer a milder taste, rinsing can mellow the saltiness. You can enhance the sauerkraut's flavor with a zesty rinse of chicken stock, a healthier choice loaded with minerals like calcium, protein collagen, and vitamin-rich bone marrow. No chicken stock? Don't fret. A simple water rinse will do the trick, although the flavor won't be as fabulous.
Should you heat sauerkraut?
Cooking kraut is simple. Just heat it up. But if you want to preserve the beneficial enzymes and probiotics, it's advisable not to boil sauerkraut. Instead, try stirring it into soup or sprinkling it on dishes. You can also enjoy plain raw sauerkraut for maximum benefits.
With beneficial yeasts and bacteria that aid gut function, sauerkraut can restore your gut flora, fight off harmful pathogens, and prevent diseases. Since the gut affects your immune system, brain function, and mood, a diet rich in sauerkraut will keep you healthy and boost your natural defenses. Cooking sauerkraut won't kill all the beneficial bacteria as long as you use low heat so that many probiotics can survive.
You can enhance sauerkraut's flavor by sautéing it with your favorite seasonings. Don't forget to include diced apple for an explosive taste! Try cutting the apple into small, rough pieces and add spices, shredded carrots, cranberries, or beets if desired. And don't forget to balance the sourness with a touch of fat for a perfect finish!