Is It Really Necessary To Rinse Canned Sauerkraut?

We love sauerkraut because, like other fermented foods such as kimchi and yogurt, the tangy cabbage dish is a nutritional powerhouse packed with probiotics, vitamins, and minerals that support digestive health. When you don't feel like fermenting a batch, store-bought sauerkraut is the next best thing and a canned food you can turn into a delicious meal. It usually comes in convenient cans, perfect for when you can't wait for fermentation. Canned kraut lasts longer, too! However, after prolonged soaking, does canned sauerkraut need a rinse to earn its place on your plate?

Canned sauerkraut usually comes packed in a saltwater brine, so there's no need to rinse it. Skipping the rinse helps preserve the bold flavor. However, if you prefer a milder taste, rinsing can mellow the saltiness. You can enhance the sauerkraut's flavor with a zesty rinse of chicken stock, a healthier choice loaded with minerals like calcium, protein collagen, and vitamin-rich bone marrow. No chicken stock? Don't fret. A simple water rinse will do the trick, although the flavor won't be as fabulous.