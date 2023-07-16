Using A Flower Nail Will Ensure Evenly Baked Cakes

No matter how experienced you are at baking, sometimes cakes can be a real pain. However, there's a trick that will guarantee amazing cakes every time — the flower nail. It's a tool that even the pros swear by for moist and flavorful baked masterpieces.

The flower nail is used to sculpt the stunning buttercream flowers that adorn your beloved cakes, but this clever little tool isn't just for crafting buttercream art. It's your ticket to perfect, evenly baked cakes every time.

Spray the flower nail with an appropriate cooking spray for baking, then place it upside down in the center, touching the bottom of the pan, and bake. Once your cake is done, flip the pan over on a cake board or rack, and voila! The nail pops out, and your cake comes out flawlessly without sinking or forming a dreaded dome in the center. The flower nail is a must-have for any home baker's toolkit. Ideal for layer cakes, this method eliminates the need for leveling and outshines cake-baking strips.