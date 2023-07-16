Using A Flower Nail Will Ensure Evenly Baked Cakes
No matter how experienced you are at baking, sometimes cakes can be a real pain. However, there's a trick that will guarantee amazing cakes every time — the flower nail. It's a tool that even the pros swear by for moist and flavorful baked masterpieces.
The flower nail is used to sculpt the stunning buttercream flowers that adorn your beloved cakes, but this clever little tool isn't just for crafting buttercream art. It's your ticket to perfect, evenly baked cakes every time.
Spray the flower nail with an appropriate cooking spray for baking, then place it upside down in the center, touching the bottom of the pan, and bake. Once your cake is done, flip the pan over on a cake board or rack, and voila! The nail pops out, and your cake comes out flawlessly without sinking or forming a dreaded dome in the center. The flower nail is a must-have for any home baker's toolkit. Ideal for layer cakes, this method eliminates the need for leveling and outshines cake-baking strips.
How the flower nail works in baking
When a cake bakes, the outer layer cooks faster than the center because it's closer to the metal pan, which conducts heat. Big cakes suffer the most. The edges get a head start, as their proximity to the metal pan speeds up the cooking process.
The flower nail ensures cakes bake evenly by promoting even heat distribution. By placing it in the center of your baking pan, this metal wonder conducts heat, allowing the middle of the cake to cook faster, resulting in a perfectly even bake inside out. Besides being a fantastic tool for creating stunning cake decorations, the flower nail helps accelerate the baking process, making it a cost-effective alternative to a heat core. You can use multiple nails and evenly distribute them around the pan for maximum results on larger cakes. Embrace this foolproof baking technique and say goodbye to unevenly baked cakes.