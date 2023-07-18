McDonald's Weddings Have Been A Match Made In Heaven For A Long Time

When some couples start off their lives together, they want a big blowout wedding on a beach in Hawaii or a cathedral in Manhattan followed by champagne, lobster, and foie gras for their 500 nearest and dearest. Other would-be-weds, more down-to-earth or budget-minded, prefer to get hitched in a place where they can then hold a pretty low-key reception: their favorite fast-food restaurant. You can tie the knot at Taco Bell, plight your troth at Pizza Hut, kiss the bride at KFC, or (as you've no doubt guessed from the title) make your vows at Mickey D's.

In fact, should you choose this last-named option, you'll be following in the footsteps of countless couples who've started their lives together under the Golden Arches. One such couple, a pair of crazy kids from Cleveland, recently celebrated the 45th anniversary of the day they said "I do" at a McDonald's where the groom was the manager. Their son wrote a viral blog post about his parents' sweet 1978 ceremony and, as a result, the couple was even featured in a McDonald's commercial. As this commercial highlighted a number of different weddings that have taken place in this burger basilica over the past few decades, McMarriage, it seems, is no new thing.