Latto's New Wingstop Flavor Brings Big Energy To Lemon Herb

On social media, hungry folks are excited to try Latto's new Wingstop flavor, Lemon Herb Remix. "These sound soooo fire," shared one fan on Twitter, saying they were willing to "take a special trip to the closest one" since they don't have a Wingstop in their area. "Wingstop finna get all my money," shared another. We have a feeling based on past Wingstop limited-time flavors that this one will be a hit. Last year, the chain had two lemon-based remix flavors, Hot Lemon and Lemon Garlic, so clearly lemon is popular enough as a base flavor for the brand to experiment with it again this year.

The Latto meal comes with 21 classic wings, two dips, and a large order of fries. How does one enjoy the meal just like Latto would? According to the star in a press release, "Go with all flats in my signature flavor and all the ranch." Those who are interested in trying the new flavor without breaking the bank can head to Wingstop on July 29, which is National Chicken Wing Day, and use code FREEWINGS to order five free wings with the purchase of another item. It's a low-stakes way to try something new. No Wingstop in your city? You can always make a copycat Wingstop lemon pepper wings recipe at home, then try remixing it yourself.