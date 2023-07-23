China's Sacha Sauce Is The Ultimate Umami-Packed Ingredient

When we talk about barbecue sauce in the U.S., the first thing that likely comes to mind is a summertime cookout with assorted meats drenched in its bold smoky flavors. However, in China or Taiwan, barbecue sauce has a very different taste, swapping out molasses-like richness for full-bodied savoriness. The popular condiment known as sacha sauce (also spelled shacha) or simply referred to as Chinese barbecue sauce, is a must-have fridge staple for those who love Asian cuisine.