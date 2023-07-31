The Secrets Behind Linda Skeens' Blue Ribbon Recipes

Skeens is a wizard when it comes to canning. It would be easy to let her wins start blurring together, but two of them stand out in her mind. One is a can of yellow tomatoes that won best in show. The other was a raspberry jam that had already disappeared by the time Skeens showed up to collect her prize. "I hope they enjoyed it," she remarks.

"Blue Ribbon Kitchen" includes many prize-winning recipes by Skeens, but she encourages people to branch out and try new things. Those prize-winning yellow tomatoes were the first year Skeens had tried canning the variety. You can draw inspiration from anywhere or just try something that sounds good. As Skeens says in her book, "Try new recipes and combinations — it keeps life interesting." Skeens gets much of her produce from a farm in Duncan, Virginia, as well as at a produce stand, but she sees nothing wrong with getting produce from the local grocery store.

While she encourages experimentation, Skeens adheres to food safety concerns. For example, she recommends taking precautions when doing home canning. Improper heating can cause glass jars to shatter. She recommends heating the jar before it goes into the canner to prevent this. Step-by-step instructions on how to can food using a hot water bath method are found in "Blue Ribbon Kitchen."