Comparing Walmart And Aldi's Copycat Girl Scout Cookie Lineups

If you're looking for Girl Scout cookies, but they're out of season, check out Walmart and Aldi for imitations of the classic cookies. These grocery chains keep copycat cookies on their shelves because they know the non-profit organization for girls brings in a large amount of money with the yearly cookie fundraiser. Between January and April, the Girls Scouts sell about $800 million worth of cookies. That number is amazing considering most troops participate in cookie sales for about six weeks. Big business wanted a piece of that action.

There are advantages to appeasing your hankering for cookies by heading to the supermarket. You won't have to wait for cookie season or worry about shortages. Many of the knockoff cookies taste nearly identical to the original product. Finally, the prices in the grocery store are usually much cheaper. Girl Scouts sell their cookies for about $5 a box which is nearly double what most of the imitations cost. Don't let the higher price scare you away from supporting your local troop, though. According to the Girl Scouts of River Valley, about 75% of what you spend on cookies stays in your community. The same cannot be said of major grocery chains.

You can have the best of both worlds, though. Buy from Girl Scouts when they're selling and the rest of the year purchase cookies from the grocery store. So, it all comes down to which imitation cookies are the best tasting and closest to what your local troop sells.