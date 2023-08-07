Ramen Waffles Are The Silky TikTok Trend We Didn't Know We Needed

As it turns out, the things you can make in a waffle iron extend far beyond just standard Belgian waffles. For instance, you can make cookie waffles, cinnamon roll waffles, or even ramen waffles. Granted, one of these things isn't like the others, but it's no less delicious.

While it may seem like a messy combination, it's actually fairly easy and mess-free to create. To make your very own ramen waffle, start by boiling your favorite instant ramen. Next, you'll want to remove your cooked noodles from the pot, piling them neatly on your waffle maker. Let the device work its magic, and — voila — an easy upgrade for instant ramen.

Now that you have your own waffle made of noodles, you can dress it up and add flavor in a number of different ways. Consider creating your own sauce or adding a few extra ingredients to complete your creation. Here's how you can zhuzh up your meal without tossing it back in the ramen broth.