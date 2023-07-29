Cookie Waffles Are Either Totally Genius Or A Mess Waiting To Happen
Whether or not you have one of the best waffle makers on the market, these kitchen appliances can be used for so much more than just homemade waffles. For example, waffle makers can also be used for cinnamon rolls, brownies, and even cookies.
Cookie waffles, in particular, have made the rounds on TikTok for years, as users have tried everything from pre-made cookie dough to Lofthouse sugar cookies. While we can't confidently recommend sticking Lofthouse cookies in a waffle maker due to the molten sugar mess they create, the cookie dough option has our full attention.
One TikToker, for instance, demonstrates in a TikTok how she uses pre-made dough to make a giant cookie waffle. Although she uses too much dough for the waffle maker to handle, causing some to ooze out the sides, she seems to be on the right path. After several minutes of cooking, she's left with a Belgian waffle-sized chocolate chip cookie, crispy but still offering that chewy texture so many of us love.
How to make your own cookie waffles at home
Don't get us wrong, cookie waffles are the perfect recipe for experimenting with, as the possibilities are endless. However, if you're not in the mood to guesstimate measurements or cooking times, we have you covered.
Start with either a pre-made dough, or try out our best chocolate chip cookie recipe. Once your dough is ready, coat the inside of your waffle iron with cooking spray to prevent the dough from sticking. You can now place your cookie dough on the iron. Food Network recommends one tablespoon worth per quarter, but you can probably make a single, large cookie using about four tablespoons.
Similarly to the cook time for waffles, you'll want to cook your cookie waffles for three to six minutes, or until they're crispy. After all, as yummy as a gooey cookie might look, you shouldn't eat raw cookie dough due to the risk of salmonella and E. coli. So, once your cookie waffle is cooked to a safe doneness, you can enjoy it either as you would a regular cookie, or top with ice cream. Genius!