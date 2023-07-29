Cookie Waffles Are Either Totally Genius Or A Mess Waiting To Happen

Whether or not you have one of the best waffle makers on the market, these kitchen appliances can be used for so much more than just homemade waffles. For example, waffle makers can also be used for cinnamon rolls, brownies, and even cookies.

Cookie waffles, in particular, have made the rounds on TikTok for years, as users have tried everything from pre-made cookie dough to Lofthouse sugar cookies. While we can't confidently recommend sticking Lofthouse cookies in a waffle maker due to the molten sugar mess they create, the cookie dough option has our full attention.

One TikToker, for instance, demonstrates in a TikTok how she uses pre-made dough to make a giant cookie waffle. Although she uses too much dough for the waffle maker to handle, causing some to ooze out the sides, she seems to be on the right path. After several minutes of cooking, she's left with a Belgian waffle-sized chocolate chip cookie, crispy but still offering that chewy texture so many of us love.