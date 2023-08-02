Seth Rogen Has A Hilarious Take On An American's Reaction To Ketchup Chips

If there's one snack food that could unite most, if not all, Canadians, it's ketchup-flavored potato chips. While Canadians adore the crispy, salty, tangy, thinly sliced potatoes, some Americans might find the condiment-inspired variety puzzling and revolting — until they taste them, that is.

One of the most well-known Canadians in today's world is, of course, Seth Rogen. The funnyman paired up with legendary rapper and fellow actor Ice Cube in an episode of "Snacked," the First We Feast series in which celebrities enjoy their favorite munchies.

In the episode, Seth Rogen reveals that he grew up on ketchup potato chips. Ice Cube's initial feedback was, perhaps expectedly, skeptical. "What? Ketchup?!" Rogen defends his motherland's pantry staple in a very Seth Rogen fashion: "Americans have the weirdest reaction to these chips, in that they act as though the combination of ketchup and potato is, like, f***ing insane." He proceeds to hilariously mock his neighbors to the south: "They're like ... ketchup potato chips? ... as though the most normal thing to put on a fried potato in the world is not f***ing ketchup!" When Ice Cube cautiously opens his bag of Lay's, he's underwhelmed by both the aroma — describing the scent as "an old bag of French fries" — and the flavor ("Eh. Nah!").