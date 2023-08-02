Seth Rogen Has A Hilarious Take On An American's Reaction To Ketchup Chips
If there's one snack food that could unite most, if not all, Canadians, it's ketchup-flavored potato chips. While Canadians adore the crispy, salty, tangy, thinly sliced potatoes, some Americans might find the condiment-inspired variety puzzling and revolting — until they taste them, that is.
One of the most well-known Canadians in today's world is, of course, Seth Rogen. The funnyman paired up with legendary rapper and fellow actor Ice Cube in an episode of "Snacked," the First We Feast series in which celebrities enjoy their favorite munchies.
In the episode, Seth Rogen reveals that he grew up on ketchup potato chips. Ice Cube's initial feedback was, perhaps expectedly, skeptical. "What? Ketchup?!" Rogen defends his motherland's pantry staple in a very Seth Rogen fashion: "Americans have the weirdest reaction to these chips, in that they act as though the combination of ketchup and potato is, like, f***ing insane." He proceeds to hilariously mock his neighbors to the south: "They're like ... ketchup potato chips? ... as though the most normal thing to put on a fried potato in the world is not f***ing ketchup!" When Ice Cube cautiously opens his bag of Lay's, he's underwhelmed by both the aroma — describing the scent as "an old bag of French fries" — and the flavor ("Eh. Nah!").
Ketchup chips are a Canadian icon
Countless Canadians, including Seth Rogen, have developed a passionate fondness for ketchup-flavored potato chips, transforming the beloved snack into an emblem of their culinary culture. Since they debuted in the 1970s, the unmistakable blend of tangy ketchup and crunchy potato chips has struck a strong chord with taste buds, creating an experience that's both nostalgic and delectable. Even some Americans have fallen in love with the snack. In fact, a father and son have reportedly driven nine hours from Virginia to cross the border and collect the chips.
In the end, the allure of ketchup-flavored potato chips is a testament to the way food can become intertwined with a country's identity. It's a testament to Canada's unique blend of flavors and its people's unapologetic love for a snack that's become much more than just a bag of chips. And while many Americans seemingly have few problems with mustard-flavored ice cream and Skittles and ranch-flavored everything, perhaps more of us can give ketchup-flavored chips a fair chance.