The Only Thing That Could Make Pizza Better Is A Focaccia Crust

Beloved for its versatility and creative flavor possibilities, pizza can be as low-key or as fancy as you like — and still be a hit. Load it with all the best pizza toppings and sauces, and you've got a quick, easy meal perfect for a hungry group to snatch up and devour. Whether you prefer thin crust or fluffy, thick crust stuffed with gooey cheese, you may think there are more topping options than bread variations, but we're here to lead you in a new direction. If your pizza base needs a hefty dose of zest and texture, we think a focaccia crust is the way to go.

Focaccia bread is a favorite among Italian bakers for its light and airy texture, characterized by its signature bubbles formed by gently denting the dough's surface before baking. This bread is also very versatile, as you can tear it up, toast it, dip it into a comforting soup, or use it to make a veggie-laced sandwich. This traditional bake has recently become a delicious trend for a good reason — it's much easier to make than regular pizza dough.

Making authentic Italian focaccia bread is easy; you don't have to knead the dough! Instead, use a baking tray to get the job done. Bake your focaccia bread with generous drizzles of olive oil and your preferred mixture of savory seasonings. After you dive into that first chewy bite, you'll want to make it again as soon as possible.