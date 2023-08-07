The Sometimes Creepy History Of Doll Cakes

For Barbie fans, the "Barbie" movie starring Margot Robbie in the title role couldn't come at a better time. For one thing, the blistering heat gives fans an excuse to sit in a chilled movie theater for a couple of hours, void of any guilt they might otherwise feel for not being outside enjoying the sunshine. For another thing, the "Barbie" movie has inspired some tasty, and more importantly for our purposes, cool sweet treats, like Pinkberry's Barbie Land Berry Pink yogurt.But these delish Barbie foods don't hold a candle to the Barbie cake, the demand for which, because of the movie's release, has heated up almost as much as the temperatures outside.

But these Barbie cakes, complete with an actual Barbie inserted into the cake, only represent a small portion of the doll cakes that hit celebration tables each year. Doll cakes go farther back than the Barbie cake. In fact, the precursors to these celebration cakes find their roots in the ancient world and the pagan rituals of Greece and Rome. And given the time of the year those cakes were normally served, warm cake with a bit of frosting drizzled on top and a surprise somewhere in the cake's center made for a pretty perfect way to celebrate the end of the winter solstice and Christmas. From Barbie cakes – including a few life-sized ones – to colorful baby-doll-filled Mardi Gras cakes, here's a look at the sometimes creepy, always interesting history of doll cakes.