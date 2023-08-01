Forget Barbie – Bibble Cakes Are Where It's At

Move over, Barbie. It's Bibble's time to shine. At least, some TikTokers seem to think so. With the "Barbie" movie starring Margot Robbie making the brand more popular than ever, a few TikTokers are using the social media platform to shine a light on one of the "Barbie" franchise's more obscure characters in cake form.

Bibble is a puffy creature covered in blue and purple furthat appeared in the 2005 film "Barbie: Fairytopia." While Barbiecore cakes of various styles and flavorings have been a trend for a while, fans have also started sharing their appreciation for Bibble as well. One TikToker attempted to inspire others to make their own Bibble cakes by showcasing her creation. The TikToker covered the cake with blue and purple icing and topped it with a recreation of the character itself. The attempt at inspiration worked — tons of commenters tagged their friends suggesting they create the cake as a team. While not as popular as Ken or Barbie, it's obvious the character has many fans of its own.