Forget Barbie – Bibble Cakes Are Where It's At
Move over, Barbie. It's Bibble's time to shine. At least, some TikTokers seem to think so. With the "Barbie" movie starring Margot Robbie making the brand more popular than ever, a few TikTokers are using the social media platform to shine a light on one of the "Barbie" franchise's more obscure characters in cake form.
Bibble is a puffy creature covered in blue and purple furthat appeared in the 2005 film "Barbie: Fairytopia." While Barbiecore cakes of various styles and flavorings have been a trend for a while, fans have also started sharing their appreciation for Bibble as well. One TikToker attempted to inspire others to make their own Bibble cakes by showcasing her creation. The TikToker covered the cake with blue and purple icing and topped it with a recreation of the character itself. The attempt at inspiration worked — tons of commenters tagged their friends suggesting they create the cake as a team. While not as popular as Ken or Barbie, it's obvious the character has many fans of its own.
TikTokers add a creative flair to their Bibble cakes
While the TikToker's efforts are valiant, this is hardly the first attempt at jumpstarting a Bibble cake trend. In the past, several TikTokers put their own spins on bringing the "Barbie" character to life, with the oldest dating back to 2021, proving Bibble was on their mind before the "Barbie" movie swept the world. In one video, a TikToker created a traditional circular cake with blue and purple dollops and a two-dimensional drawing of Bibble that took center stage alongside an acronym for "Happy Birthday. Another TikToker shaped the entire cake in Bibble's likeness instead. Of course, some users kept it simple with a classic sheet cake as well.
@katiefc
Bibble cake me 💕 #barbie #barbiemovies #bibble #baketok #vintagecake #fairycore
Because none of these TikTokers shared their exact recipe, it's going to take some imagination if you want to fashion a Bibble cake of your own. Luckily, it's easy to research the basics of making a cake if you're not sure. When in doubt, you could go with a basic vanilla cake for your base. For that, you'll need eggs, flour, butter, baking powder, salt, sugar, milk, and vanilla extract. Of course, when it comes to actually designing your cake, you'll want purple and blue icing and an eye for detail.