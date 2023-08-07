Use A Whisk To Easily Remove Hard-Boiled Eggs From Hot Water

Kitchens have barely enough room for all the dishes, appliances, and other stuff we need to keep in them, so there's just no point in letting little-used, single-purpose kitchen utensils and gadgets – what "Good Eats" host Alton Brown dismisses as "unitaskers" — take up valuable space or fritter away hard-earned money. Instead, invest in multitasker tools — like a good, old-fashioned whisk.

A wire whisk has uses across many kinds of recipes both savory and sweet, like combining liquid ingredients, blending dry ingredients, and turning egg whites into a frothy meringue. It's definitely a multi-purpose tool. And now some clever home cooks have found yet another way to use a whisk that you may not have considered: retrieving hard-boiled eggs from a pan of boiling-hot water.

Don't try to scoop the egg with the whisk — instead, press the loops of the whisk against the top of the egg. The wire loops easily slip around the egg to trap it inside, like a little cage. Then lift the whisk to take the egg out of the water. Pretty neat, huh?