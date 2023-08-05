Deep-Fried Deviled Eggs Are The Perfect State Fair-Inspired Side Dish

Let's play a little word association game. We say, "State fair food," you say...? It's quite possible that the first phrase that popped into your head was "on a stick," but the next words were likely "deep" and "fried." Deep-fried Jell-O, deep-fried bubble gum, deep-fried butter, and deep-fried watermelon are all examples of some of the more out-there foods you'll find at state fairs, so why not make deviled eggs more festive by deep-frying them as well?

We can't say for sure who first had the idea of deep frying a deviled egg, but it's possible the recipe's genesis may have been a 2008 episode of "Down Home With the Neelys." According to Pat Neely, both his and Gina's moms would always make deviled eggs for family get-togethers, but it was the couple's own idea to try making a deep-fried version. The dish, however, is somewhat similar to Scotch eggs, a British pub food that may date back to the 18th century.

In order to turn these deep-fried eggs into the quintessential state fair food, all you will need to do is to impale each one with a long wooden skewer. Eat your fried deviled egg on a stick as you stroll through your house and you'll swear you can almost hear the carousel and smell the funnel cakes, cotton candy, and dairy air.