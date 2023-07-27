We Made Chocolate Deviled Eggs. They Tasted Exactly Like You Would Expect

There are seemingly a million secret ingredients you could add to deviled eggs to make them unique and fun. Bacon is always appreciated, herbs add freshness, and Worcestershire sauce can amp up the umami in the dish. Naturally, these are all savory seasonings. But have you ever wondered if sweet ingredients could work in a deviled egg? Apparently someone in Ohio has because the state is responsible for giving the world chocolate deviled eggs.

As best as we can tell, the recipe was dreamed up by the mad scientists of the Ohio Poultry Association. They've been selling these sweet eggs from a booth at the Ohio State Fair since at least 2019. Other recipes we found for the dish online pointed back to the Poultry Association's original version. We're not going to lie: When we first heard about this, we were horrified. But then we thought, "Maybe it could actually work." After all, we told ourselves, eggs are hidden in a large number of chocolate desserts, including brownies, cakes, and pudding. It's possible that chocolate and eggs have secretly been a delicious flavor combo all along.

Either way, we knew we had to try chocolate deviled eggs for ourselves and report the results to our dear readers. Were they just stunt food designed to go viral on social media, or did they actually taste good? In our experience, it was a little of both.