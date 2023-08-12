Upgrade Your Salmon Burgers With A Smear Of Spicy Mayo

When you think of a burger, ground beef might be the first protein that comes to mind. We love a beefy, juicy burger, but the possibilities for what to put inside two buns are nearly endless. If you love salmon but want a different way to cook it, consider making salmon burgers. While fresh salmon can be used to make burgers, canned salmon is one great shortcut for saving time and money. Like all burgers, what adds a kick to salmon burgers — and makes them something special — is the sauce. Instead of choosing ketchup or Thousand Island as a condiment, try your salmon burger with a spicy smear of chipotle mayo.

Chipotle is a jalapeño pepper that has been smoked and dried out. When the dried chiles are canned with tomato, vinegar, and spices, it's called chipotle in adobo. A classic chipotle mayo recipe is incredibly simple and requires only three ingredients: chipotle in adobo, mayo, and lime. All the ingredients are added to a bowl and mixed together, with the chiles being smashed until well incorporated with the other ingredients. After the chipotle mayo is blended, it gets seasoned with salt and is ready to be slathered on the salmon burgers.