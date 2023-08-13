Imitation Crab Belongs In The Air Fryer

Although it's not the real deal, we think imitation crab is still pretty darn good, but some people might avoid the affordable seafood replica since it's made from a fish paste rather than authentic crab. However, air-fried imitation crab is a proper delicacy, so if you're a crab purist on a budget, opt for an air-fried faux crab dish that rivals the genuine goods.

Some foodies turn their noses up to imitation crab, not because of its flavor (which is admittedly saltier than real crab), but because of its texture. Imitation crab often boasts a full, rubbery mouthfeel that's not as light as real crab, but air frying it can produce a crunchy, airy texture for a satisfying bite that distracts from its denseness. Compared to deep frying, air frying is a lower-calorie option because you don't need additional breading or frying oil to get that classic, crispy consistency. Not to mention it takes less time than traditional frying methods — tasty and efficient.

While some people enjoy uncooked imitation crab rolled up into sushi, air frying it opens a world of flavor that you can't get from eating it directly from the package. By using an air fryer, you can melt butter, oil, herbs, and spices into your imitation crab, and because air fryer circulation is designed to cook your food evenly, each bite will be bright with flavor.