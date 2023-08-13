Imitation Crab Belongs In The Air Fryer
Although it's not the real deal, we think imitation crab is still pretty darn good, but some people might avoid the affordable seafood replica since it's made from a fish paste rather than authentic crab. However, air-fried imitation crab is a proper delicacy, so if you're a crab purist on a budget, opt for an air-fried faux crab dish that rivals the genuine goods.
Some foodies turn their noses up to imitation crab, not because of its flavor (which is admittedly saltier than real crab), but because of its texture. Imitation crab often boasts a full, rubbery mouthfeel that's not as light as real crab, but air frying it can produce a crunchy, airy texture for a satisfying bite that distracts from its denseness. Compared to deep frying, air frying is a lower-calorie option because you don't need additional breading or frying oil to get that classic, crispy consistency. Not to mention it takes less time than traditional frying methods — tasty and efficient.
While some people enjoy uncooked imitation crab rolled up into sushi, air frying it opens a world of flavor that you can't get from eating it directly from the package. By using an air fryer, you can melt butter, oil, herbs, and spices into your imitation crab, and because air fryer circulation is designed to cook your food evenly, each bite will be bright with flavor.
Air-fried imitation crab recipe ideas
When it comes to building restaurant-worthy plates using air-fried imitation crab, creativity is encouraged! Sure, it can be as simple as olive oil-drizzled fish sticks with seasonings, but thinking outside of the box is how you can make imitation crab really stand out.
Crab cakes anyone? Mix imitation crab with breadcrumbs, egg, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, celery, dill, and your favorite seasonings before forming the mixture into patties and air frying until golden and crispy on the outside. Tex-Mex fans, rejoice — Taco Tuesdays just got fishier! Dust your imitation crab with taco seasoning and air fry until slightly crispy before serving on warm flour tortillas with slaw and zesty, citrus-tinged crema.
If you don't want to take our word for it, look to the experts on social media. One TikTok chef shared a recipe for imitation crap chips (you heard that right) made from thin sliced faux crab, olive oil, and simple seasonings air fried until browned and ultra-crispy. We'd dip these fishy chips in a bright tartar sauce or an easy-to-make spicy mayo.
You can also try making seafood skewers, classic crab rangoons, crab-stuffed bell peppers, or warm, crunchy crab meat for a beachy salad! Next time you want seafood for dinner, give air-fried imitation crab a chance!