Esquites-Esque Creamed Corn Chicken Recipe

Introducing a delectable twist on the classic comfort food — creamed corn chicken with a touch of esquites inspiration. Recipe developer Erin Johnson brings us this mouthwatering recipe combining tender chicken breast smothered in a creamy corn sauce bursting with the flavors of Mexican street corn. Johnson tells us, "I love elotes and equites and this dish replicates those flavors in an easy weeknight meal twist."

Esquites, a beloved street food, serves as the inspiration behind this delightful fusion dish that will transport your taste buds to the bustling streets of Mexico City. Succulent chicken is pan-seared to perfection and then simmered in a luscious creamed corn sauce, featuring off-the-cob corn kernels, tangy lime juice, and a hint of smoked paprika for a subtle kick. Topped with crumbled cotija cheese and fresh cilantro, this dish brings together the savory, sweet, and smoky notes of esquites in a comforting, unforgettable meal that will leave your family and guests craving for more.