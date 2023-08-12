The Most Mouth-Watering Salad Pizzas

Picture a perfect crispy-on-the-outside and soft-on-the-inside pizza crust topped not with the usual melted cheese and tomato sauce, but with a medley of fresh greens, colorful vegetables, and zesty dressings. Welcome to the world of salad pizzas, where comfort food and wholesome salads collide. Salad pizzas have emerged from the collective consciousness as a delightful answer to those asking for a lighter yet equally satisfying take on traditional pizza. These culinary creations reimagine the classic pie by replacing the traditional toppings with a bounty of garden-fresh ingredients.

Now, of course, we love traditional pizzas, and we don't think that salad pizzas should replace them. They're just a different option for when you want something fresh, green, and crisp. If you're hearing the din of a thousand nonnas scolding you in your head, you can even think of them as flatbreads topped with salad — different than pizza but just as tasty.

In this exploration of the most mouthwatering salad pizzas, we'll take a look at some delicious flavor combinations: from those inspired by Greek salad or fattoush to those loaded with herbs or piled high with potatoes. There are all kinds of ways to make a pizza salad, and we're about to take a tour of some of the tastiest options.