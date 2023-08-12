The Best And Worst Spirits To Pair With Caviar

The phrase "champagne wishes and caviar dreams," which host Robin Leach used as he signed off every episode of "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," has cemented that food and beverage pairing in everyone's imagination as the ne plus ultra of opulence. If you'd like a slightly more spirited (or less effervescent) beverage to accompany your fancy (and super-pricey) fish eggs, though, Amanda Davenport, beverage director at Denver restaurant Noisette, suggests a few basic booze options.

In an interview with Mashed, Davenport advises looking for "a vodka with a clean, fresh flavor profile," something with which many Russians would no doubt concur as vodka is traditionally served with the appetizers known as zakuski (some of which may include caviar). She advocates steering clear of any vodkas with strong flavors but apart from that makes no particular recommendations as to what to look for, although some connoisseurs feel that the slight nuttiness from rye or wheat-based vodkas helps enhance caviar's natural brininess. If you're not a vodka fan, Davenport does offer one spirituous alternative, telling us "I would suggest a dry gin." Anything with a strong or bold flavor of its own she says to steer clear of, so something like a spiced rum, full-bodied bourbon or rye whiskey, or astringent single malt Scotch might not work so well with caviar.