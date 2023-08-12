You Should Be Using Garlic Bread To Build Your Next Steak Sandwich

A real steak sandwich — as opposed to a fast-food "steakburger," which is basically just a pricy ground beef patty that might not satisfy anyone in the mood for something they can really sink their teeth into — can be a beautiful thing. Thin-sliced seared beef piled high on a bun, what could make for a more marvelous meal? Well, there are a few embellishments that can make a good thing even better, such as au jus with a French dip, giardiniera with Italian beef, and, of course, melted cheese (or Cheez, if you're going "wit wiz") on a classic Philly cheesesteak. One option we heartily endorse, however, doesn't involve adding a topping but instead makes use of a different kind of bun.

Instead of a sub or Kaiser roll or even a baguette or a pita, what you really should be using for your next steak sandwich is garlic bread. That way, even a bite that's heavy on bread but light on meat will still be full of flavor. Any kind of garlic bread will do just fine, such as the frozen sliced Texas Toast garlic bread that's one of our Dollar Tree food favorites. A full loaf of garlic bread, however, will afford you an even bigger sandwich. When it comes to anything as tasty as steak sandwiches, bigger is very often better.