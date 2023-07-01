Fast Food Restaurants Where You Can Order A True Steakburger

We've found the restaurants that have cracked the steakburger code. While the lovable restaurant chain Steak 'n Shake started it all in 1934, there are other restaurants that have taken the concept of the classic burger to new heights and embraced the challenge of creating authentic steakburgers. Some of these burgers can even rival those found in upscale steakhouses. By elevating the quality of the meat and combining it with carefully selected toppings and sauces, these restaurants have crafted a culinary experience that is sure to satisfy even the most discerning burger connoisseurs.

So what sets a steakburger apart from the crowd? It's all about the meat. While traditional hamburgers rely on cheaper cuts like chuck, round, and sirloin, steakburgers take a different approach. They incorporate one or more top-tier cuts, like t-bones or ribeyes, into the grind. These cuts, often reserved for steaks, bring a level of tenderness and flavor that takes your typical greasy burger and elevates it to something finer. Some steakburger chains also smash their patties on the griddle to create crispy, ultra-browned edges, though this isn't a universal technique. From the cooking techniques and secret cuts of meat they use to the condiments on their sandwiches, each of these restaurants puts its own twist on the authentic steakburger. Here are the fast food restaurants where you can order a true steakburger.