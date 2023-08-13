Fast Food Scones Ranked Worst To Best

Scones. The distinct flaky pastry known worldwide has traditionally been more popular in countries like Ireland and the U.K., where a plain, raisin-filled, or cheese-flavored classic edition is topped with clotted cream or jam and served with tea. But in America, where scones are steadily growing in popularity, changes have been made to the beloved breakfast bakes that make them stand apart from their European counterparts.

Restaurants, coffee shops, and bakeries all across the United States have taken the conventional pastry and deviated from the standard trio of flavors, inventing nearly endless new profiles. American scones are flavor-packed and generally not made to be overpowered by jelly or drowned out by an accompanying beverage like Earl Gray. They are sweeter (usually complete with sugar or frosting on top), more moist in texture, and very clearly intended to be standalone treats — the star of the plate on which they sit. And you no longer have to have a gourmet bakery nearby to get your hands on a scone, either. Plenty of well-known chains are creating their own adaptations for you to select from when a craving comes to call — but some fast food options are decidedly better than others. Here are some of the more popular fast food scones ranked worst to best.